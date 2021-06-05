Disbursement of Covid-19 relief package under way, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the disbursement of cash assistance under the Covid-19 relief package has begun and a portal launched to register the beneficiaries.

Yediyurappa was referring to the Rs 1,750 crore relief package announced in two installments to benefit various sections of the society to overcome the financial hardship during the restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which is in effect since April 27 and is likely to end on June 14.

"Today we transferred Rs 749.55 crore to the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. This will benefit 25 lakh registered workers who will get Rs 3,000," the chief minister told reporters here.

According to Yediyurappa, Rs 110 crore has been transferred to the account of 10 lakh people from 11 different sectors such as unorganised workers, barbers, washermen, tailors, construction labourers, ragpickers, knick-knack sellers and potters. An online portal has been launched for the swift registration of beneficiaries.

Replying to a query, the CM said wherever Covid-19 cases drop below five per cent, we will consider giving concessions after discussing with the officials by the end of the lockdown.