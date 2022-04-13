Discrepancies found in tender process to procure cleaning machines

The BBMP has come under the Urban Development Department’s (UDD) scanner for choosing the lowest bidder who has no prior experience in carrying out the project concerned.

The tender pertains to the supply of five pressure jet cleaners for daily washing of roads and footpaths in core Bengaluru. The UDD has sought the names of officials who had evaluated the tender.

In August last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had floated tenders for the supply, operation and maintenance of five vehicles for five years. The project was estimated at Rs 12.40 crore. Soon after, the civic body had sought the mandatory approval of the Urban Development Department (UDD) as the project is funded by the state government under ‘Shubra Bengaluru’ programme.

During the scrutiny, the UDD found that the bids were evaluated without following a fair and transparent process. In all, three bidders had participated in the tender.

Of them, A L Sathish Kumar had quoted Rs 9.29 crore, which is 24 per cent less than the BBMP’s estimates for operation and maintenance (O&M) of five vehicles. The same bidder had quoted another Rs 4.40 crore for supplying these vehicles.

While Kumar had emerged as the lowest bidder under the O&M category, another bidder SRP Clean Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd quoted the lowest for supplying vehicles.

The BBMP recommended the selection of Kumar as the overall amount he quoted was the lowest.

The UDD’s letter to the BBMP reveals that the former is not happy with the bid process. Besides multiple discrepancies, the department found lapses on BBMP officials’ part in providing a proper estimate for the supply of vehicles.

The UDD pointed out that the civic body has selected a bidder who is not an authorised supplier or dealer of the tendered machine, violating its own tender conditions. Interestingly, the BBMP had considered the annual turnover of the manufacturer instead of the bidder.

The lowest bidder did not have the required experience of operating four vehicles.

Besides rejecting the tenders, the UDD for the first time, has sought names of officials who evaluated the tenders and approved the process.

