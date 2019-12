Income Tax (I-T) Department has summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar under Section 142 (1) of the Income Tax Act 1961. He has to appear before I-T Department at 10.30 am today.

Bengaluru: Income-Tax department has summoned Congress leader DK Shivakumar under 142(1)income tax act 1961; He has to appear before I-T Dept at 10.30am today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AySv6UBUKr — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019