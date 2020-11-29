DK Shivakumar talks 'video' after Santhosh suicide bid

The suspected suicide bid by N R Santhosh, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary, took a political turn on Saturday, with Congress' D K Shivakumar creating a flutter by stating that a 'video' drove Santhosh to take the extreme step.

"I knew about this two months ago. Santhosh had given some ‘personal’ video to one MLC and a minister," claimed Shivakumar, the KPCC president, a day after the sensational incident.

"That video reached Delhi leaders in the last 1-2 days through this MLC and minister, because of which Santhosh was feeling low."

Shivakumar said the incident needed to be "probed". "There are secrets and the CM himself was being blackmailed by that MLC and the minister. This is all I know," he said.

Santhosh was hospitalised on Friday evening allegedly due to an overdose of sleeping pills. He is currently recuperating. The police have registered a suo motu case against him and are waiting for the doctor's green signal to question him.

It is being said that the so-called video had something to do with Yediyurappa’s family.

The ruling BJP said the government would order a probe if Shivakumar handed over the mysterious video or prove his claims.

"A probe will be carried out if Shivakumar hands over the video clip," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa was more blunt.

"If Shivakumar knew about this, why didn’t he prevent (Santhosh) from taking his own life? Was he waiting for him to die? He should either release the video, or name the MLC and minister instead of indulging in low-level politics," he said.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was in Delhi along with MLC C P Yogeeshwar, was quick to keep distance from the video story.

"I know nothing about this,” he said.

When pointed out that he was the one minister in Delhi over the last few days, as insinuated by Shivakumar, he said: “I wasn’t the only one. (Revenue Minister) R Ashoka was there, too. We Belagavi people don’t do all this. We’re straightforward.”

Apparently, Yediyurappa was angry with Santhosh over the video allegation, and that he was misusing his access to pressurise officials. Santhosh was asked to quit as the CM’s political secretary before November 26. It is also said that there were family issues, but Santhosh’s wife Jahnavi denied this.