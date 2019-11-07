DK Shivakumar to visit temples, address cadre in Mysuru

Congress leader D K Shivakumar is scheduled to visit a number of temples in Mysuru district on Thursday.

Shivakumar, who is visiting Mysuru for the first time after his release from jail, is scheduled to reach the city in Shatabdi Express by1.20 pm.

A procession will lead the leader to the Congress party office. Shivakumar will be addressing party workers and supporters later in the day.

The senior Congress leader will be visiting Chamundi Hill, Suttur Mutt, Sachchidananda Ashram, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud and will be staying in Mysuru.