DK Shivakumar's coronation put off again as govt rejects his plea

The Karnataka state government on Tuesday shot down Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s request to organise an event for his formal coronation as the party’s president on June 14.

This is the third time Shivakumar’s formal coronation has been put off. Initially, he was to take charge on May 31, which was postponed to June 7.

The fresh postponement is a setback for Shivakumar, who wants his formal swearing-in as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to be a show of strength that will boost the morale of the party’s cadre. He even came up with a name for the event - Pratigna.

The Congress leader had sought permission to take charge at the party’s headquarters in Bengaluru in the presence of around 150 senior leaders. The event would be telecast live and party workers at over 7,000 locations across the state were to take an oath and read the preamble of the Constitution.

In response to his request, the disaster management wing of the revenue department cited Centre’s guidelines that allow only marriage-related gatherings (not more than 50 guests) and funerals/last rites (not more than 20 people). It also pointed out a decision on allowing social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions which will be taken in the third phase of Unlock 1.0.

“As per the Centre’s guidelines, your request cannot be considered,” the department said, in a letter that also mentions that the decision was approved by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The Congress has hit out at the BJP government for denying permission to the event. “On June 14, 'PRATHIJNA DINA' was to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka with 10 lakh+ Congress Karyakartas attending it, with care taken wrt safety precautions for Covid & social distancing. By denying permission to it again, BJP govt is indulging in vendetta politics,” the party said in a tweet.