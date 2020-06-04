DK Shivakumar's daughter to marry S M Krishna's grand son?

KPCC President D K Shivakumar is in talks with the family of late founder of Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha, for an alliance for his daughter. The wedding is on cards, according to sources close to the family.

Last Sunday, S M Krishna's daughter Malavika is said to have visited Shivakumar's house for talks on the wedding. Shivakumar and S M Krishna are known to share a tight bond.

Sources said the two families had broached this proposal even before the demise of VG Siddhartha last year.

However, after his death, the family had not taken it forward until now. Siddhartha's son and S M Krishna's grandson Amarthya Hegde (26) is taking care of the family's Cafe Coffee Day business after his father's demise, while Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya (22) is managing the family-owned Global Academy of Technology.