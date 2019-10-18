DKS hit triple century in purchasing properties: ED

“In cricket there are instances of creating record by hitting triple century. But former Congress minister D K Shivakumar made all-India record by acquiring 300 properties using ill-gotten wealth.”

This was alleged by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi High Court while opposing Shivakumar’s bail application. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the ED, submitted before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait that if bail was granted to accused in the middle of investigation, he may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidences.

Alleging that he is influential person, Nataraj said that Shivakumar amassed wealth as a public representative and tried to convert black money into white by purchasing huge properties.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar said that his client was ready to deposit his passport to allay the apprehension that he may leave the country. Pleading for the bail, he said Shivakumar had already spent 45 days in jail.

After hearing arguments, Justice Kait reserved the order.

Shivakumar, who was arrested in a money laundering case on September 3, is in judicial custody. He approached the Delhi High Court for bail after trial court rejected his plea.

During the hearing, the judge also allowed investigating officer to come to dais to explain the materials collected against the accused.

ED pulled up

Earlier, the court castigated the Enforcement Directorate after Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj failed to appear before the court on first call of the case.

The ASG, who was supposed to appear for the case at 3.30 pm, did not came as he was held up in another court.

“You cannot play hide and seek with the court,” Justice Kait said, adding, “This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait.”

The judge made these hard-hitting remarks when the junior counsel appearing for the ED sought accommodation for 30 minutes.

Justice Kait decided to reserve the order on the bail plea asking the ED to file written submission by 12 PM of October 19 but later, allowed the agency to commence arguments after Additional Solicitor General Natraj arrived and apologised for the delay.

The ASG met the judge in his chamber, followed by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was representing Shivakumar after which the court agreed to hear the matter at 4.20 pm.