DKS hospitalised for high fever

Former Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody, was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Saturday after he developed high fever.

The ED officials brought him to the hospital as he was having high fever in the morning. As per the doctor's advice he was admitted to the hospital, sources said. The special court on Friday extended his custody till September 17 and directed the ED officials to examine him after every 24 hours or earlier as and when required as per his medical condition.