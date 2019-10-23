DKS walks out of jail after Delhi HC grants him bail

Former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who was in jail in connection with money laundering case, walked out of Tihar jail here on Wednesday night after the Delhi High Court granted him bail.

With Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the release of the Congress leader, Tihar jail authorities released him at 9.30 pm after completing the formalities.

Shivakumar, who was in jail for last 50 days, soon after coming out from the jail complex, waved at his followers and hugged his brother Congress MP D K Suresh. Both the bothers wept with emotion.

Immediately, Shivakumar along with brother Suresh went to Shiva Temple on Malcha Marg and offered special pooja. After that both went to Suresh's residence.

Speaking to media briefly, Shivakumar said he will thank all his well wishers who have prayed for his early release.

"I am also thank some of those who were happy when I went to jail,"he said sarcastically. He said on Thursday he would meet his advocates and will meet media persons also. .

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shivakumar on September 3 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with Rs 8. 59 crore cash seized by Income Tax authorities in his residence at Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

A large number of his followers who gathered outside the Tihar Jail wept after seeing his leader and distributed sweets, danced and raised slogans praising Shivakumar. Though the court pronounced its judgement at 2.30 pm, the jail authorities released him at 9.30 pm due to delay in completing the formalities.

No flight risk

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Shivakumar in a money laundering case, saying there was no flight risk and no possibility of him tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses, since he is not in power, except being an MLA.

The court also noted his medical conditions including the fact he was hospitalised for four- day during his custody and suffering of various aliments including hypertension and diabetes.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed release of the Congress leader on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. The court also directed him not to leave the country without permission, not to influence witnesses and make himself available for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court noted Shivakumar cannot tamper with the evidence as the documents were with prosecuting agencies and the court.

With regard to apprehension of him influencing the witnesses, the court said “the ED has not placed any record to establish that either the petitioner or his family members or associates ever tried to contact any of the witnesses not to disclose any information regarding money earned by him for self family members or associates. Moreover, the petitioner and other 14 witnesses have examined by the ED.”

Shivakumar was remained in ED's custody for 15 days, followed by judicial custody.

“He is no more required for investigation or interrogation by the prosecution. Moreover, he remained four days in Hospital and that in ICU wherein Angiography was also performed on the petitioner,” the court said.

Rejecting the apprehension on flight risk, the court said the ED neither argued nor placed any evidence to prove its allegation.