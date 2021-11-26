DME to send circular to all med colleges on vaccination

In the light of the Covid cluster with 66 medical students at Dharwad's SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will send a circular to all medical colleges in the state to ensure that medical students are fully vaccinated, Director of Medical Education Dr P G Girish told DH.

Dr Girish said that some of the students who got infected were unvaccinated. "Principal of SDM College Dr Ratnamala Desai told me that an event was held on the college campus for seventh semester MBBS students on November 17. Out of 200 students who attended the event, 66 tested positive. But a few of them were not wearing masks and some of them were adamant about getting vaccinated."

"None of them requires hospitalisation and all are getting symptomatic treatment at a separate hostel where they have been isolated. Other students who had come in contact with them are also getting an RT-PCR test done," Dr Girish said.

As a precautionary measure, keeping this incident as an example, a letter will be sent to all medical colleges and nursing schools that everyone should be vaccinated, the director said.

Medical students are no longer being posted to Covid wards as the number of cases has reduced, he emphasised.

"I spoke to the Dean and have told her, the time has come, at least now, for everyone to be vaccinated. We had already told medical colleges including 650 nursing schools to get students vaccinated. Managements have been relaxed in this matter. At least now, they have to take this issue seriously and get everyone vaccinated. We can't force them."

"In January last year itself, we had issued guidelines saying health workers including medical students and paramedical students who come in contact with patients should get vaccinated. But people are adamant," he added.

Health Commissioner D Randeep told DH, "The general guideline from the government is to allow not more than 500 people in a gathering. But this is not the time to have non-essential events. This wasn't an academic event. We may have to issue guidelines to avoid such get-togethers, especially where there is hope for students from other districts and states to also come in."

"On priority, we will check the ones who tested negative now after seven days since there is an incubation period. And anybody who is unvaccinated on priority needs to be vaccinated. The DHO says most were vaccinated. The recovered, however, have to wait for three months post-recovery for a jab if they're unvaccinated or partially vaccinated."

