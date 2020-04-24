Doctor of Kodagu origin feted in USA

The citizens of USA have offered a hearty felicitation to Dr Keekanamada Preethi, a Kannadiga doctor of Kodagu origin, who is treating Covid-19 patients, as a gesture of thanksgiving for her dedicated service.

Recently, Dr Uma Madhusudan, a native of Mysuru who is also serving in the US, was felicitated grandly by the American citizens. Incidentally, Dr Preethi lives in the same residential layout where Dr Uma resides in South Windsor, Connecticut. Dr Preethi lives with her husband Keekanamada Subramani.

Dr Preethi graduated in medicine from M S Ramaiah College in Bengaluru and migrated to the US in 1999. She is currently working at St Francis Hospital in South Windsor. As a heartfelt gesture, the patients who have recovered from the deadly disease, police and fire and emergency service personnel recognised the service of Dr Preethi by announcing her contributions on publicity vehicles.

Dr Preethi, replying to this unique felicitation, said that she accepts the honour with all humility. The video clip of Dr Preethi’s felicitation is being widely circulated on social media.

Dr Preethi is the daughter of Mundanda Rajappa, a native of Nelaji village. Rajappa was the first player to represent Kodagu district in the state Ranaji cricket team. He is currently based in Bangaluru. He said he is proud of her daughter’s work.

Her spouse Subramani hails from Birunani village of Kodagu.