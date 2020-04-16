Doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi,
  Apr 16 2020
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 00:00 ist
Three people, including a Bengaluru-based doctor tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The overall count of coronavirus positive cases in the district gone up to 20, this includes three fatalities.

According to a source, the doctor has contracted the virus while treating the 14 month-old-baby of Saradagi (B) village, which tested positive days later. After the child tested positive for the Covid-19, she remained in self-quarantine. Her throat swab tests returned positive, the source revealed.

A 32-year-old-man also tested positive for novel coronavirus. He had returned to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru on March 24. After his return, he was admitted to the GIMS due to fever. He second throat swab returned positive on April 14. A five-year-old boy also tested positive for the virus.

