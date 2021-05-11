Doctors divided over the use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

The state unit of the National Health Mission has issued a circular stating that patients awaiting results for their RT-PCR tests should be prescribed Ivermectin, Zinc, and Vitamin C, if they exhibit symptoms of Covid.

The United States Food and Drug Administration decries the drug as having no properties to either prevent or treat Covid-19. The doctors who are part of the state therapeutic committee (who draft the state Covid-19 treatment protocol) say there is insufficient evidence for its effectiveness, but since it is not dangerous either, it can be used by home-isolated patients.

Since there is no definitive treatment for Covid, these off-label drugs are all that they have to offer, they say. Ivermectin is used for deworming parasites in humans.

Dr Pradeep Rangappa, Senior Consultant, Critical Care, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwantpur, and part of the State Critical Care Support Unit, said, “In my opinion, due to the lack of robust evidence and well-conducted clinical trials, it’s a useless drug. I’m not sure why it’s being recommended. Guidelines cannot be issued based on a poorly conducted study with very few number of patients. I wouldn’t recommend it for prophylaxis (prevention) or treatment.”

However, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Dr S Sachchidanand, who heads the State therapeutic committee, said that a study conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneshwar, with 372 participants had shown the drug was effective in reducing Covid infection in healthcare workers. He also quoted an in-vitro study done in Australia that had proven the drug to be effective.

Rangappa explained, “It was first published in a journal called Antiviral Research on April 3 last year. In-vitro means, the study was done in cell lines. They found that there was significant reduction in coronavirus in the cells in 48 hours. But in-vitro science need not translate in-vivo, in clinical science.”

Studies that are in vivo are those in which the effects of various biological entities are tested on whole, living organisms or cells, usually animals, including humans, and plants, as opposed to a tissue extract or dead organism.

Echoing the same opinion, senior pulmonologist Dr K S Satish, member of the state Covid Expert Committee and president of Karnataka Pulmonologists’ Association, said, “No senior pulmonologist would recommend this drug as there is not enough data supporting its use. It is not part of the standard care for Covid-19 in the US, UK or Australia too.”

Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, Pulmonologist Dr Ravindra Mehta, who is a member of the BBMP expert committee on Covid-19 said, “India is giving it because AIIMS is. But the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar study is very poorly done. Our colleagues in the US ask why our country is reliant on this drug and we have no answer. We can’t just keep giving drugs because patients are desperate. We have had this virus for more than a year now. There is no excuse to use experimental drugs that have no effect anymore.”