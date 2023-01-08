Doddarange Gowda bats for reorganisation of states

Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana President Dr Doddarange Gowda said there is a need for reorganization of states based on language and culture as the current reorganisation has recreated lots of issues.

Speaking during a session—Concerns of border area Kannadigas—during the third day of the 86th literary meet on Sunday, he said the former Union Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who has the credit for unification of India, had drawn borders of state without much thought and only on linguistic basis.

“However, India is a land of culture and language, so the organization of states should have been done on these basis. Reorganization of States only on the basis of language has given rise to certain issues,” he said.

The statement of Doddarange Gowda is expected to embarrass the state government as the BJP-led government is opposing the Maharashtra government’s demand for reorganisation of the state and annexing Marathi-speaking parts of Belagavi district to Maharashtra.

Speaking to DH, Gowda justified his statement and said reorganisation is the need of the hour to resolve certain issues. “We have to give and take certain pieces of land to resolve this issue. However, this exercise should take place in a coordinal manner,” he said.

Karnataka, which shares its border with six states, has border disputes with Kerala and Maharashtra.

He said the state government should make efforts to unify Kannada-dominated areas—such as Kasargod, Sholapur, Jath and Akkalkot-- in other states with Karnataka.

He said our successive State governments have not made much effort in this regard.