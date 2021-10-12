Does BJP want to uproot Kannada from K’taka, asks HDK

Does BJP want to uproot Kannada from K’taka, asks HDK

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders in the state had no pride for the Kannada language

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 03:47 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has hit out at the state government for ‘insulting’ Kannada at the 25th convocation of Nimhans held recently.

Tweeting a photo of the banner where the Kannada translation of the event was mentioned in the end, the former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders in the state had no pride for the Kannada language.

“The event details were mentioned in Hindi first, English next and in Kannada the last. The chief minister himself was at the event, along with other ministers. Do we need more proof that they do not care about the regional language?” he sought to know. "Does the BJP want to uproot Kannada from Karnataka?" he noted.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kannada
H D Kumaraswamy
BJP
JD(S)
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 