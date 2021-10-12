Does BJP want to uproot Kannada from K’taka, asks HDK

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has hit out at the state government for ‘insulting’ Kannada at the 25th convocation of Nimhans held recently.

Tweeting a photo of the banner where the Kannada translation of the event was mentioned in the end, the former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders in the state had no pride for the Kannada language.

“The event details were mentioned in Hindi first, English next and in Kannada the last. The chief minister himself was at the event, along with other ministers. Do we need more proof that they do not care about the regional language?” he sought to know. "Does the BJP want to uproot Kannada from Karnataka?" he noted.

