Dogs on attacking spree worry residents in K'taka's Hosapete, Jamakhandi

Dogs have gone on a biting spree at Hosapete in Vijayanagar district and Jamakhandi in Bagalkot district.

The victims are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 340 people were attacked by stray dogs in the last 40 days in different parts of Hosapete.

The dogs attacked 266 people in January alone and 74 in February, sources said.

Worryingly, the canines have been mostly attacking schoolchildren and the elderly. This has resulted in people being reluctant to send children out to play.

Vedashri, an 11-year-old schoolgirl, suffered grievous injuries on her face.

The Hosapete CMC agreed to bear the expenses of the treatment of the girl, following protests from the people. There are a total of 1,130 dogs in Hosapete, according to a survey by the department of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences. But the actual number is three times the figure, said CMC commissioner Manohar Nagaraj.

Birth control surgeries have been performed on 774 dogs since January, he said.

The number of people attacked by canines in the last 40 days in Jamakhandi is 350. There are also instances of deaths of goats following attacks by dogs.

Stray dogs are concentrated in and around the mutton market, Chowdaiah Nagar, near Sajji Hanuman temple and on Kudachi Road.

It is said that the dogs are attracted to the food leftovers disposed of by houses and hotels.

While the department of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences claims that the number of dogs in Jamakhandi is 400, CMC officials say the number is over 1,000.