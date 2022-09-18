Doll display, photo expo, to rev up Dasara flower show

Delhi’s Red Fort will descend on the Mysuru palace this Dasara. Flowers of all hues will be used to create a floral replica of the Red Fort as part of the flower show for the festival.

Patriotism is the theme for this year, with the country having celebrated 75 years of independence and lakhs of flowers will be used to convey the message.

The 10-day flower will be held from September 26 to October 5. Entry will be from 10 am to 8.30 pm.

The Mysuru Palace Board has planned the flower show in a big way this year. The flower show at the palace draws thousands of people.

The Red Fort replica will be of 60-ft long, 10-ft wide and 28 feet in height, created using red roses.

Flower replicas of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the Jamboo Savari procession, cartoon characters and selfie points for the public to take pictures will also be created.

Ornamental plants, flowering plants like Felicia Daisy, Marigold and others will be on display. More than four lakh flowers of 32 varieties will be used for the flower show.

According to the Palace Board officials, care would be taken to ensure that the flowers, fruits and vegetables in the horticultural show are fresh from the inaugural day to the last. A vertical garden is planned near the Varaha Gate.

As many as 500 visitors will be given free saplings of aloe vera, tulsi, jasmine and betel. Classical music compositions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar will be played at the venue.

There will also be a photo exhibition at the flower show, showcasing the Dasara festival held during the period of the erstwhile kings of Mysuru, so that the people can get a glimpse of how grand the festival was then. The audio-visual element will be an added attraction.

Doll show is an integral part of Navaratri or Dasara. Seven members of the public will display dolls in seven blocks as part of the flower show. They are: Jayashree Nagaprasad (theme: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), Hemalatha Kumaraswamy (Devi Divyadarshana), H Leelavathi (human life cycle), Meera Ramesh (Durga puja), Annapoorna Gopalakrishna (Vishnuleela), Krishna Bhat (cultural Dasara) and Geetha Srihari (Krishnaleela).