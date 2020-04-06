Don’t be scared of Covid-19: Survivor

Don’t be scared of Covid-19, says survivor

  Apr 06 2020
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:30 ist

The first patient from Bhatkal, who had tested positive for Covid-19, walked out of the District Wenlock Hospital hale and hearty here on Monday.

The 22-year-old youth, walking out of the hospital, received a round of applause from the medical fraternity and paramedical staff who treated him and provided all the assistance during his stay in the hospital. He eyes welled with tears when he saw the doctors who treated him and thanked them profusely.

Expressing happiness over the treatment at the hospital, he said: “I was treated well and they (doctors and others) ensured that I faced no problem in the hospital.” 

The youth, who was working in Dubai for the past two years does not recollect on how he contracted the disease. "I landed at Mangalore Airport on March 19 and was taken directly to the isolation ward for quarantine after noticing the symptoms. With this, the district administration has helped my family members who would have been infected with the disease, if I had reached home from the airport," he said.

He said the lockdown is a good initiative by the government in checking the spread of Covid-19. "One need not have any apprehensions about coronavirus. The infected should not lose self-confidence, which helps in fighting the disease. Even after reaching home, I will remain quarantined for the next 14 days and will maintain social distance with my family members,” he added.

Hubballi patient discharged too

Meanwhile, the second test report of the Hosayellapur person, with a travel history to Australia and the Middle East, has turned negative in Hubballi. The patient was the only positive case reported in Dharwad district and after treatment, he has been tested negative.

He was discharged from Hubballi’s Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where he was being treated since March 22, on Sunday evening.

