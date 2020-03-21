Don’t forget to clap, says CM on Janata Curfew

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to citizens to support the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm Sunday to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

"Your coming out in the open can nullify the 14-hour measure to contain the spread of virus. As a co-operation to authorities and the society, please remain indoors and stay with your near and dear ones," Yediyurappa said in a statement on Saturday.

"My appeal to people on behalf of Prime minister Narendra Modiji is, don't come on roads and out of your dwellings immediately after nine in the night when curfew time ends. Remain settled in your houses and bungalows avoiding all public appearances on roads and other public places," the CM said.

"But don't forget to appear at the window sides and on the rooftops to involve in a bout of applause as a mark of appreciation to people involved in containing the spread of the virus and treating the diseased," the CM appealed.

Postpone budget session: HDK

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa's predecessor H D Kumaraswamy urged the government to postpone the ongoing budget session. "The government, which is telling people to adopt self-imposed restrictions, should not be seen as preaching without practising. The government advises against hundreds of people coming together in one place, and to conduct the session where hundreds of legislators, officials and journalists gather is wrong in the current scenario," he said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy, too, supported Modi's call to applaud all personnel engaged in fighting Covid-19. "The government should give them an incentive (cash) to encourage them further," he said. "Not just that, the government should provide everyone with an 'appreciation letter' to immortalise their fight."