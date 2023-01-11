Don’t impose food habits: K'taka AIDSO

'We condemn the state government’s move to hold meetings with religious leaders to discuss the introduction of value education,' the AIDSO said

Bharath R Joshi
  • Jan 11 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 07:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Tuesday urged the government not to impose the food habits of one particular section on the entire society.

The student body was reacting to suggestions by some religious leaders that Sattvic food should be given to students. 

“We condemn the state government’s move to hold meetings with religious leaders to discuss the introduction of value education. The recommendations and suggestions given in the meeting look extremely dangerous,” the AIDSO said in a statement. 

Agreements inked with Pennsylvania varsities

Four public universities in the state inked agreements with their Pennsylvania counterparts for academic collaboration on Tuesday.

Bangalore City University, Bangalore University and Mangalore University signed agreements with the Commonwealth and Kutztown universities in Pennsylvania.

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) entered into a pact with Millersville University.

“The agreements would also allow for joint development of research proposals and new programmes at the undergraduate level,” Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. 

