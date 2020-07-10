Don’t politicise the Covid-19 situation: Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been efficiently managing the coronavirus situation in the state by taking necessary measures to prevent its spread. There was no need to politicise the management of the Covid-19 situation, he said.

Angadi told reporters on Friday that Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should join hands with the government on the lines of his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in fighting the pandemic.

"Measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the pandemic have been recognised at international level, but some leaders of opposition from the country were making statements against him" he said.