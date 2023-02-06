Don’t shut down VISL, Siddaramaiah tells PM

Don’t shut down VISL, Siddaramaiah tells PM

The Congress leader accused the union government of neglecting public sector enterprises

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 06 2023, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 22:16 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing and condemning the closure of the Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISL) in Shivamogga, which he said would lead to loss of livelihood for thousands of families. 

“VISL has had a long journey from being a wood distillery to merging with SAIL in 1998, providing financial support to around 20,000 Kannadigas,” Siddaramaiah stated. 

The Congress leader accused the union government of neglecting public sector enterprises. “Recently, 13 PSUs became non-functional while 37 are running at a loss of Rs 6,103 crore. At a time when lakhs of people have lost their jobs, and thousands continue to get laid off reducing existing opportunities, (this) doesn’t seem like a move towards public interest,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

Siddaramaiah said both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa had failed Shivamogga, where VISL is located in Bhadravathi. “The government boasts of bringing in Rs 10 lakh crore during the global investors meet. Then, why has it been so difficult for the CM to keep VISL afloat?” he said, claiming that VISL was profit-making when Congress was in power. 

Hailing VISL as “the pride of Karnataka”, Siddaramaiah said its closure would result in foregoing “an indispensable part of the state’s history”. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 