Donate textbooks to book bank, edu dept tell students

The Department of Public Instruction has appealed to students to keep their textbooks safe and donate them to their school’s “book bank” after reopening of the schools. The measure is aimed at overcoming shortage of textbooks for the coming academic year.

The department has decided to trim the present curriculum considering the lack of academic days and this exercised would consume time. Therefore, the students have been told to donate their textbooks to schools which their juniors can refer till they get new textbooks.

The primary and secondary education minister has directed head teachers of all state board schools to

set up book bank and receive textbooks from passing out students.

“Setting up of book banks is mandatory for all schools and teachers must educate students about donating their books during the last working day of the school. In case their siblings need textbooks, the students will be allowed to keep them,” said an official of the department.

The government has constituted an expert committee to suggest trimming of the present syllabus. Officials say that they could place the print orders only after the committee submits its report and therefore, availability of textbooks will be delayed during the next academic year

The minister has even requested students who have appeared for their second PU exams to give their textbooks to their juniors for time being.