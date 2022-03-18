Don't be upset over holiday cut: Education minister BC Nagesh tells teachers

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has requested teachers not to get upset over cuts in summer vacation.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Learning Recovery’ programme in the city on Friday, the minister said that the teachers must contribute to increasing the quality of education. “The summer vacation has been reduced by two weeks this year and I request teachers not to get upset over it,” he said.

The minister also requested the officials and teachers to be in constant touch with the students who are preparing for SSLC and second PUC exams. “It is almost after two years the board examinations are being conducted properly and we all should be like a support system for students,” he said.

The department of primary and secondary education has introduced the ‘Learning Recovery’ to help the students to learn what they have lost in the last two years during Covid 19 pandemic. Under this programme, the department has already released practice sheets and books.

As explained by the officials, the aim of the programme is to clear the learning gap created during the pandemic by the 2023-24 academic year.

“We thought of conducting a bridge course for 15 days. But later considering the reports on learning loss, we have decided to create a programme which will be active throughout the year,” Nagesh said.

