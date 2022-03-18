Don't be upset over holiday cut: Minister to teachers

Don't be upset over holiday cut: Education minister BC Nagesh tells teachers

The minister also requested the officials and teachers to be in constant touch with the students who are preparing for SSLC and second PUC exams

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 01:56 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has requested teachers not to get upset over cuts in summer vacation.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Learning Recovery’ programme in the city on Friday, the minister said that the teachers must contribute to increasing the quality of education. “The summer vacation has been reduced by two weeks this year and I request teachers not to get upset over it,” he said. 

The minister also requested the officials and teachers to be in constant touch with the students who are preparing for SSLC and second PUC exams. “It is almost after two years the board examinations are being conducted properly and we all should be like a support system for students,” he said.

The department of primary and secondary education has introduced the ‘Learning Recovery’ to help the students to learn what they have lost in the last two years during Covid 19 pandemic. Under this programme, the department has already released practice sheets and books.

As explained by the officials, the aim of the programme is to clear the learning gap created during the pandemic by the 2023-24 academic year.

“We thought of conducting a bridge course for 15 days. But later considering the reports on learning loss, we have decided to create a programme which will be active throughout the year,” Nagesh said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Schools
Education
B C Nagesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

The case for a menstrual leave policy

The case for a menstrual leave policy

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

 