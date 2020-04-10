Don't demand school fee, govt adviser tells pvt schools

Don't demand school fee, govt adviser tells pvt schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:06 ist

Prof M R Doreswamy, adviser to state government (education reforms), has requested all private school managements in the state to follow the order issued by Department of Public Instruction about collection of fee for next academic year.

In an appeal, he requested school managements to understand the current situation and not to demand parents to pay the fee. "This might affect students as there are chances of parents forcing students to discontinue education owing to financial crisis in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown," said Doreswamy

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Adviser
state government
dont demand
school fee
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 