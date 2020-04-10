Don't demand school fee, govt adviser tells pvt schools

Prof M R Doreswamy, adviser to state government (education reforms), has requested all private school managements in the state to follow the order issued by Department of Public Instruction about collection of fee for next academic year.

In an appeal, he requested school managements to understand the current situation and not to demand parents to pay the fee. "This might affect students as there are chances of parents forcing students to discontinue education owing to financial crisis in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown," said Doreswamy