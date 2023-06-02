Don't deviate from objectives: CM Siddaramaiah tells VCs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advised universities not to indulge in activities which divide society.

During a meeting with vice-chancellors of the newly established seven state universities in Bengaluru, the chief minister expressed concern over universities deviating from their objectives and lack of social thinking.

"Universities should strive hard to achieve social values and social justice. They have the power to shape the future of the country more scientifically. If the universities are regressive, the future of the students and the country also become dark. Our government is committed to strengthening higher education on a scientific basis," he added.

He also advised them to engage in people-centric research activities.

Prof Ashok Aluru of Madikeri University, Dr B K Ravi of Koppal University, Prof Deshpande of Bagalkote University, Dr Jangamashetti of Haveri University, Prof Biradar of Bidar University, Prof Taranath of Hassan University and Vice-chancellor of Chamarajanagar University Prof Gangadhar were present in the meeting.