Don't fear side effects, say Dakshina Kannada Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

“I did not feel any change after receiving the Covishield shot. It felt like any other injection. I didn't have the slightest idea that I will be the first to get the vaccine shot in the district," said Robin Antony who is part of the housekeeping staff at Wenlock Hospital.

Antony told mediapersons that he had begun his day normally without making any special preparations to receive the shot. Others who received the shot said they were happy to receive the vaccine and did not face any discomfort. A woman beneficiary said that she was scared initially and after receiving the jab, she did not have any problem.

Yamanappa, an X-Ray technician from the Bantwal Taluk Hospital said that people need not have any fear of side effects. "The Covid-19 pandemic has already created ripples across the world. I have received swadeshi vaccine Covishield and we should thank the scientific community who were behind the production of vaccines for Covid-19," he said.

A nurse from the same hospital said that she had been serving in the health department for the past 23 years. "It is a matter of pride that Covishield, a swadeshi vaccine, was developed to check coronavirus. I have received the jab voluntarily. Let us all work together to fight the scourge of Covid-19," she said.

As part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the vaccines were administered at six vaccination sites across Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, while inaugurating the vaccination drive, said that even after availing vaccines, one should not forget to wear a mask and maintain social distance in public places.

"All of you should be ambassadors of healthcare and spread a strong message of wearing a mask even after getting vaccinated. The district administration will soon distribute badge to spread this awareness through those who have been vaccinated," he said, congratulating the Covid-19 warriors for their service in treating the Covid-19 positive people.

About 87% of the Covid-19 cases in 73 hospitals across the district have availed treatment under Ayushman Bharath scheme. Minister S Angara urged people not to have any fear in availing the vaccine. MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, while inaugurating the vaccination drive at Surathkal Urban Health Centre, said with the Covid vaccination drive, the country will tackle the second Covid-19 wave.

Roadmap for vaccination drive in Dakshina Kannada

Vaccines were being administered to healthcare workers in the first phase. Over 52,381 beneficiaries, including 10,212 from the government sector, had been registered for vaccination in Dakshina Kannada district. Out of 52,381 beneficiaries, Mangaluru tops the list with 41,247 beneficiaries. The district had received 24,500 Covishield vaccine doses. From January 18, the vaccines will be administered at 89 government centres and 17 private centres across the district.