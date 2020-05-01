Don't make migrants pay for travel, says D K Shivakumar

Don't make migrants pay for travel: D K Shivakumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 00:23 ist
DK Shivakumar. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Opposition Congress on Friday criticized the government for making migrants pay for their travel to head back to their native districts. 

"Is the government so poor to help these poor people?" Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar told Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his deputy Laxman Savadi, the Transport minister. 

"These workers, migrants, those from the unorganized sector are being asked to pay thousands of rupees as bus charge. The Centre is sending planes to Dubai, China, but these people have no earnings. You aren't even giving them food for their overnight journeys," he said.

The Congress leader warned of statewide protests if the government did not pay for the travel of these migrants. "If you make these people pay, I will be forced to call for protests against you."

