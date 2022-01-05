Don't write off JD(S), it will bounce back: Gowda

Saying that the JD(S) has managed to win 50 seats in the recently held ULB polls in north Karnataka, party supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that the BJP and Congress cannot finish the regional outfit.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said, “A leader who hopped from JD(S) to the Congress had recently said that the regional party will go extinct by next elections. I agree that the party has become weak, but it is here to stay. Our candidates have won even in the districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.”

Gowda said that BJP has turned into a one-man party. Over-dependence on Modi is highly evident. On the other hand, Congress is no more the force that once it was, he added.

Replying to a query, Gowda said, “I will do my bit to revive the third front, though it is difficult. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is a strong leader. She is making efforts to stitch an alternative force against the Modi-led BJP government. Let’s see...”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: