Door-to-door surveillance in Vijayapura’s containment zone

A door-to-door surveillance will be carried out in 2,000-plus houses at Chapparband area in the city, where six confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, District Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Monday.

The Chapparband area under Gol Gumbaz police station limits has been sealed after six people tested positive for Covd-19 on

Sunday.

Chairing a review meeting on Covid-19, the minister said, “Teams comprising Asha and anganwadi workers, Health and police personnel will check for potential Covid-19 cases during the surveillance. They will draw the throat swab of the persons showing Covid-19 symptoms and send the same for

examination.”

The doctors and staff of hospitals, where the infected were admitted, will be home quarantined, the minister said.

Families visited Maharashtra

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the families had visited Maharashtra recently, While the family members of the deceased elderly man had visited Ichalkaranji and Malegaon, the family in which five of its members tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday had been to Pune and Kolhapur recently, the minister said. Investigation of contacts is underway,” she added.

Jolle urged the private medical practitioners to keep their hospitals and clinics open to avoid any inconvenience to patients during the lockdown.

Covid-19 lab

“A proposal for setting up a Covid-19 testing lab at BLDE Hospital or the District Hospital has come up before the government. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will soon submit a proposal to the Centre in this regard,” the minister said.