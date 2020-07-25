Downpour leaves a trail of destruction in Hosapete

Heavy showers in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday have left behind a trail of woes and destruction in Ballari district.

Hosapete town and surroundings including the UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi, took a maximum hit.

The skies opened up on Friday night and it continued to pour till the early hours of Saturday. Many streams and tanks breached, inundating the low-lying areas flooded.

More than 80 huts of Budga Jangama nomads and thatched houses at Azad Nagar and nearby areas were damaged following a breach in Jambunatha Gudda stream. Venugopal Swamy and Maremma temples were flooded with rainwater.

With drains overflowing, sewage mixed with rainwater gushed into many houses at Basaveshwara Layout, Chittawadgi, Chapparadahalli and Patel Nagar. According to the weather department, Hosapete recorded 82 mm of rain in less than 12 hours.

Several monuments in Hampi were flooded following the incessant rain.

As many as 36 houses in Sandur taluk have suffered partial damage in the Friday night rain. A banana plantation at Bommalagunda has suffered an extensive damage in the rain. Bommaghatta lake has breached while Nari Halla and several other streams in the taluk have regained their old glory.

Standing crops over hundreds of acres in the district were damaged in the Friday night rain.

Meanwhile, there was no let-up in rain in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal and Raichur districts. Maski reservoir in Raichur district is full to the brim. On Satrday, 400 cusecs of water was released to Maski Halla.

Parts of Ron taluk in Gadag district experienced heavy showers on Friday night with Maadalageri village bearing the maximum brunt. The village turned into an island following the downpour. With rainwater gushing into the homes, many residents have lost foodgrains and household utensils.

Chitradurga district witnessed intermittent rain between Friday night and Saturday morning. Many streams, rivulets, lakes and Kalyanis in the district are full to the brim owing to copious rain in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, accompanied by thunder activity in several districts of north and south interior Karnataka for Sunday.