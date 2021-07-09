Draft Bill on online gambling ready, Karnataka govt tells HC

The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that a draft bill has been prepared for the consideration of the state Cabinet with regard to the issue of online betting and online gambling. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar filed an affidavit in this regard.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a PIL filed seeking a ban on online betting until guidelines/rules are framed. The affidavit said that the home department will take immediate measures to place it before the state legislature after getting approval from the cabinet.

The chief secretary stated that the stand of the government on the issue will be placed before the court after the approval of the cabinet and the legislature. The bench has posted the matter to July 25 when the government is required to make a statement regarding the cabinet decision.

The PIL, filed by D R Sharada, a resident of Davanagere, sought a direction to ban all forms of online gambling and online betting of any nature until appropriate regulatory regime is established and regulations are framed.