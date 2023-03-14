Drama, dharnas, delays dog day one of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway toll collection

Protests and commuters expressing disappointment marked Day One of the toll collection by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway (NH 275) on Tuesday.

Toll collection began for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section (18th km to 74th km) for a length of 55.63 km.

There were also reports of technical glitches at the toll plazas, with the gates not opening even after toll being paid through the FastTag mode, leading to arguments between commuters and the plaza staff. Vehicles started piling up at the gates, much to the discomfort of the commuters.

Those without the FastTag stickers on their vehicles had to pay Rs 270, which is double the toll. Staff at the counters had to collect toll and enter vehicle numbers in the system, before giving the go-ahead. This also led to delays.

In some cases, the toll gate barriers fell on cars, even before they could move ahead, resulting in the glass window shields being damaged.

This led to commuters insisting that they be paid damages. Inexperienced staff at the toll booths were blamed for the anomalies.

The toll collection began at 8 am, with the staffers performing pooja to the gates and breaking coconuts in front of them.

Higher toll was imposed on heavy vehicles, much to the chagrin of the drivers. No toll was charged for two-wheelers and autos.

Members of the Congress and many organisations held protests in front of the toll plazas, demanding that toll collection should be stopped till the work on the expressway and all service roads is completed.

JD(S) leader Narasimhamurthy broke a toll barrier at the Kaniminike plaza and launched a protest. The police arrested the protestors.

Agitators belonging to the Congress were taken into custody by the police at the Sheshagirihalli plaza and were whisked them away in three buses.