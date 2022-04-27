Lawyer gatecrashes Karnataka house panel meet

Drama ensued as lawyer gatecrashes Karnataka house panel meet

The incident took place during the meeting led by Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy.

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

High drama ensued at Legislators' Home near the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday when a Dharwad-based lawyer BD Hiremath gatecrashed a meeting of the Legislature Committee on SC/ST welfare and allegedly threatened lawmakers and officials there.

The incident took place during the meeting led by Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy. The meeting was called to discuss the misuse of SC/ST caste certificates. The committee was looking into how the Beda Jangama (SC) community certificates were being misused by people from other castes. Hiremath entered the room and threatened those in attendance.

One legislator who was part of the meeting told DH that the lawyer had submitted multiple memoranda to the committee on issues pertaining to caste certificates. "However, he demanded to be present in the meeting, which is not legal. When he was told that he cannot take part in the meeting, he took offence and started threatening those who were present," the legislator said.

As the situation escalated, the police had to intervene and escort Hiremath out of the room.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
vidhan soudha
Legislative committee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

 