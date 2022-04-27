Drama ensued as lawyer gatecrashes Karnataka house panel meet

High drama ensued at Legislators' Home near the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday when a Dharwad-based lawyer BD Hiremath gatecrashed a meeting of the Legislature Committee on SC/ST welfare and allegedly threatened lawmakers and officials there.

The incident took place during the meeting led by Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy. The meeting was called to discuss the misuse of SC/ST caste certificates. The committee was looking into how the Beda Jangama (SC) community certificates were being misused by people from other castes. Hiremath entered the room and threatened those in attendance.

One legislator who was part of the meeting told DH that the lawyer had submitted multiple memoranda to the committee on issues pertaining to caste certificates. "However, he demanded to be present in the meeting, which is not legal. When he was told that he cannot take part in the meeting, he took offence and started threatening those who were present," the legislator said.

As the situation escalated, the police had to intervene and escort Hiremath out of the room.

