Driving licence of people not wearing helmets to be suspended for three months

More than a year after slashing the penalty for not wearing helmets, the state government has notified a stringent rule under which the driving licence (DL) of violators will be suspended for three months. Helmets are also made compulsory for children above the age of four years in the notification.

The notification, dated October 16, was issued on Monday. The decision to suspend DL was taken following a direction by the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee, which held a meeting with the chief secretary and other stakeholders.

Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement) Narendra Holkar told DH that the suspension of DL was in addition to the penalty. “The rule applies to all parts of Karnataka, regardless of rural or urban limits,” he said.

“Directions have been given to officials at all regional transport offices to begin the enforcement immediately,” he said.

The government has notified the necessary changes in Section 194D of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 for including the suspension of licence. All RTOs have been directed to furnish details of DLs suspended for violation of the helmet rule, by the fifth day of every month.

The notification cited Section 129 of the MV Act for making helmets must for children above the age of four years.

When it was pointed out that child-specific helmets were not widely available, Holkar said the smaller-sized ones in the market would be sufficient.

“The step is taken because children are very vulnerable in accidents. Wearing a helmet is the best safety measure,” he said.

In September 2019, the state government had reduced the penalty for not wearing helmets from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500 following opposition from the public, who demanded that the officials first ensure better roads.