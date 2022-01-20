Drone survey in all Karnataka districts, says Ashoka

The state government will take up a drone-based survey in all districts at a cost of Rs 287 crore, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Thursday.

Ashoka said the drone survey is being done in five districts - Tumakuru, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Ramanagara - with the Centre’s funds.

“Now, we have decided to extend the survey to all districts at a cost of Rs 287 crore so that land records will be captured in digital format. The last land survey was done during the British rule and many records are either lost or destroyed,” he said.

Ashoka also said that all deputy commissioners have been directed to identify Lambani Tandas, Kuruba Hattis, Doddis and other such settlements that do not have any revenue records. “Such settlements will be declared as villages. That will help them get benefits such as schools and hospitals,” he said.

SDRF funds

Ashoka said the Centre has released Rs 504 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the infrastructure and other damages caused by the July-August rainfall.

“We had sought Rs 841 crore,” Ashoka said.

