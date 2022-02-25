Drone survey to update land records in state

Karnataka has issued an order authorising the use of drone-as-a-service (DRaaS) to survey 1.4 lakh sqkm of the state’s geography to update land records, the first such exercise since the last British mapping in 1935.

The survey is crucial to update land records and determine ownership (agricultural and residential. Over the years, many land records are either lost or damaged.

As per the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, there has to be a survey once every 30 years.

Karnataka’s total geographical extent is 1.91 lakh sqkm. Of this, survey work was started in five districts - Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Hassan - spanning some 51,000 sqkm - with the Survey of India (the central engineering agency in charge of mapping and surveying) in 2018.

The government order, issued earlier this month, covers the remaining 26 districts where the survey work will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 287 crore. The survey work is divided into two phases - 13 districts in each round.

By January 2024, surveys will be done and title records will be issued in March that year, according to the government order.

This revenue survey will be the first major project in the state to make use of the burgeoning drone-as-a-service model.

“The Survey of India has given Karnataka only ten drones. Each drone is capable of covering around 3 sqkm daily. The current drone deployment is ineffective and the project cannot be finished on time. The Survey of India does not have the capability to cover 40,000-50,000 sqkm in the next two years,” the revenue department has explained in its order.

The government will float tenders inviting drone providers to make bids to carry out the survey.

The government will get technical assistance from the Karnataka State Remote Application Centre (KSRSAC) in handling the orthorectified imagery that is generated from the drone survey (It is the process of converting images into a form suitable for maps by removing the sensor, satellite/aircraft motion and terrain-related geometric distortions from raw imagery).

The survey will form the basis for the Urban Property Ownership Record (UPOR), a unique titling project under which property owners will be issued property register (PR) cards that capture spatial details of the property, area of the land, rights on the property (ownership, mortgage, lease etc) and history of transactions.

Pilot project over

According to sources, drones have finished flying over Bengaluru and the Channapatna taluk as part of an early pilot. PR cards are ready in the Pattabhirama Nagar and Ganesh Mandir wards in Bengaluru whereas the issue of new records of rights, tenancy and crops (RTC) will start soon in Channapatna.

