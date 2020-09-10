Drug case: Cops can question children of politicians, no question of sparing anyone, says Narayana Gowda

Minister of Municipal Administration and Horticulture, Sericulture Narayana Gowda on Thursday said that the Karnataka government had given complete liberty to the police to interrogate anyone, including children of politicians, in connection with the drug case.

Speaking to the media here, Gowda said no other government has given such freedom to police to probe drugs-related cases. "So, there is no question of sparing anyone. including children of politicians, if they are guilty in the scam," he said.

Denying any link between the BJP and actress Ragini Dwivedi who was arrested in the case, Gowda said she had campaigned for candidates of all political parties during the polls and not just the BJP.

On rain damage in Bengaluru, he said that it was quite common when heavy rains lash the region. The encroachment of stormwater drains is the reason for rainwater flooding houses in Bengaluru, the minister said.

He also admitted that there were hurdles in clearing the encroachment and asked people to be ready for some sacrifice to clear the encroachment of the drains.

Gowda said that the corporators and legislators had visited the residential layouts which were flooded recently and the concerned officials had been directed to take relief measures. However, he added that the loss following rains was less this year as compared to the previous year

The minister said the government has prepared many projects for the development of Bengaluru and they would be implemented phase-wise. He also made it clear that the Mysore silk outlet in Davanagere city would not be closed down and such outlets would be opened in various parts of the state.