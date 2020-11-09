Drug racket: Rudrappa Lamani's son arrested for sheltering 'peddlers'

The Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested Darshan Lamani, son of former minister and Congress leader from Haveri Rudrappa Lamani, for sheltering two persons who were absconding in the drugs racket case.

Darshan's arrest comes just days after the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakshnan.

Darshan Lamani was among three persons arrested on Monday by the CCB officials in connection with the drug peddling racket via the darknet. Soon after CCB officials busted an online racket on November 5, accused Hemanth and Suneesh were on the run even as the accused Sujay was caught red-handed while receiving the consignment of 500 grams of hydro ganja from a foreign country by paying them through bitcoins. He revealed the names of Hemanth and Suneesh but they managed to escape.

The CCB officials got a tip off that the duo were in Goa and the team rushed and arrested them. When they went to arrest the duo, they were given shelter by Darshan Lamani.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that Darshan had provided shelter to the accused. All three were taken into police custody and the CCB is trying to ascertain Darshan's role in the racket and also how drugs were procured through the darknet.