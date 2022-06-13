Drug supply hit in Karnataka due to 'non-cooperation'

A lack of ‘cooperation’ from drug manufacturers and suppliers has severely affected the wholesale procurement of essential medicines in the state. Authorities, however, say government hospitals are not affected yet by the shortage as local procurement of drugs is encouraged on a need basis.

Speaking to DH, N M Nagaraja, Managing Director of Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL), said that out of 450 essential drugs, there is sufficient stock of only 50 with the procurement agency. “We are facing a shortage because not many companies are responding to the tenders floated by us. There is a lack of cooperation from manufacturers and suppliers,” he said.

Hospitals are not facing a problem at the moment as the Health and Family Welfare Department has allowed local procurement of required drugs on a need basis. “The department has released funds for the same,” Nagaraja said.

KSMSCL doesn’t have trouble procuring special drugs for uncommon illnesses such as tuberculosis and others but obtaining general drugs is a problem, he said.

Ensuring an adequate supply of at least 300 drugs will help in the smooth functioning of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and other medical facilities.

DH spoke to District Health Officers from a few districts who acknowledged that there has been a shortage in supply over the last five to six months, which was “improving steadily”.

“After the supply was hit, the health department issued an order to make use of funds from the National Free Drugs Services, Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka to procure drugs. Up to 50% of the funds can be used to procure drugs for PHCs and Community Health Centres,” a DHO said.

Some of the key drugs in short supply were oral antibiotics, intravenous fluids, paracetamol and the like, another DHO said.

Meanwhile, a few drug suppliers refuted the claims of KSMSCL on lack of cooperation while others felt that it was the fallout of delay in payments by the agency in the past which deterred suppliers from bidding for KSMSCL tenders. “Payments were kept pending for months by the agency especially during the pandemic, which had led to a tussle between the agency and suppliers,” according to a prominent drug supplier.