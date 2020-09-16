Drugs case: Sandalwood couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth to be summoned again for interrogation

The Sandalwood couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth have got relief for a short period as they will not be arrested today. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials who are inquiring them in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal case registered at Cottonpet police station under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have clarified that the couple will be summoned again for interrogation.

The couple had appeared before the CCB officials around 11.10 am and was questioned till 2.50 pm.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "The couple are being questioned about many things in the case, they have informed most of the things to the investigating officers. They will be summoned again for further interrogation."

Diganth addressed the press stating, "The investigation is on, we are cooperating with the officials. We will come if we are called again."

The police inspector Mallesh S Bolletin and inspector Anjumala T Nayak questioned Aindrita Ray while Diganth was questioned by Puneeth Kumar and his team.

According to the officials, Aindrita initially acted innocent and tried to defend herself. But, when officials asked a few specific questions including her link with film producer and businessman Shiva Prakash and the parties they attended in the past, she started revealing few facts.

The couple on Tuesday had claimed to be on a Kerala trip, reached the city in the early hours on Wednesday and stayed in a hotel. They also approached an advocate to get guidance on how to face police interrogation.

Aindrita is questioned even about the parties she attended abroad organised by a suspect Shaik Fazil.