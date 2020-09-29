DSERT issues SOP on reopening of schools in Karnataka

The Department of School Education Research and Training (DSERT) has prepared standard operating procedure (SOP) for re-opening of schools in Karnataka. Even though the state government is yet to decide on the reopening of schools anytime soon, the DSERT has come up with the SOP on how to conduct classes, if at all the Centre allows reopening of schools for the current academic year--2020-21.

As per the SOP prepared, there shall be one meter distance between every student and the classes should be conducted in shifts. An official source from DSERT told DH, "This does not mean we are reopening the schools. Instead, this would only be a suggestion on procedures to be followed in case if the Centre allows us to open."

It can be recalled the state government had sought opinion from the parents, teachers and other stakeholders on re opening of the schools. Contrary to the expectations, several parents refused to send their kids to the school citing alarming spike in the Covid-19 cases. Further, despite the Centre's direction to open up the schools for 'consultation' spanning a few hours to address academic queries, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education department did not even permit the schools to allow students to visit campuses.

However, the state government schools are functioning under the Vidyagama Scheme where teachers would go to the doorstep of students and teach them. At the same time, the private schools have been engaging kids via online classes.