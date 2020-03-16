Dubai-returned Nagamangala woman, D’gere youth in isolation ward

A woman from Nagamangala, who had travelled with Covid-19 victim from Kalaburagi, has been shifted to isolation ward in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

The woman, who had travelled to Dubai with her family members alighted at Hyderabad airport and later reached Bengaluru. She has stated that the Kalaburagi victim was also with her.

"Since she did not recover even after 14 days, the woman had been shifted to isolation ward. Her blood, sputum and throat swabs have been sent for laboratory," Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said. He added that the other members of the woman's family have no symptoms of infection.

Meanwhile, Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said that a 26-year-old youth who returned from Dubai on March 11, had been admitted at the isolation ward in CG Hospital. "Though he has no symptoms of coronavirus infection, his throat swabs have been sent to Shimoga Medical College and Research Centre as a precautionary measure," the DC said.