Dust settles, finally, for families 'directly' affected by mining in Karnataka

Rathna Robert (45) and Kalyani Kumar (32), who live in the mining-affected P K Halli village of Hosapete taluk, have seen funds meant for the upliftment of families affected by mining being used elsewhere.

The money was used for the installation of RO plants, construction of schools and laying of better roads in the indirectly affected villages of the undivided Ballari district.

For nearly three decades, 97 families, whose parents and grandparents worked in a mining company, continued to suffer as no measures were taken by the administration to settle them in a suitable place.

However, there is hope among them now as the district administration has finally decided to make better utilisation of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, by rehabilitating these families.

Recently, the district administration handed over sites to the 97 beneficiaries on a seven-acre land being developed as a layout.

This is for the first time in Karnataka that DMF funds are utilised to rehab families that were directly affected by mining.

Since the setting up of DMF funds in 2015-16, the mining-rich district of Ballari has collected Rs 728.72 crore.

Activists say that before Vijayanagara district was carved out, a majority of the funds under DMF were being utilised in ‘indirectly affected’ villages of Ballari district.

“I was born and brought up here. We have seen the worst living conditions. When the mining company shut its operations in 1997, my parents were forced to settle at the Dalmia camp. My father, along with other labourers, was assured of getting good house, potable drinking water, education and electricity. Finally, we are settling down after 25 years,” said Kalyani.

Bhagyalakshmi, founder of Sakhi Trust, which was in the forefront in fighting for the cause of those at the Dalmia camp, said that in the last two months, the district administration has installed a RO plant at the camp, besides providing electricity connection.

While the dilapidated school building is being renovated using DMF funds, the administration has also shifted one of the PDS shops to the camp.

Speaking to DH, Vijayanagara deputy commissioner Anirudh Sravan said the residents of Dalmia camp were living in pathetic conditions.

“As per government orders, we decided to shift the residents to a new layout nearby,” he said.

So far, the administration has spent Rs 30 lakh for providing drinking water and electricity to the camp.

“Seven acres of land has been identified for rehabilitating the families that were affected by mining in Hosapete. Minister Anand Singh has assured of getting special grants for constructing houses for them,” he said and added that the total project costs around Rs 70 crore.

He said the undivided Ballari district gets annual DMF funds of Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore, out of which Vijayanagara’s share will be roughly Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore annually.

The funds will be utilised for rehabilitating families that are directly affected by mining.

Anirudh said the administration is receiving similar demands from other areas of the district and they would consider them on priority.