DyCM promises to airlift UAE Kannadigas

DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday reassured Kannadigas in United Arab Emirates that the Karnataka government will petition the Centre to airlift them.

According to entrepreneur Praveen Shetty based in Dubai, as many as one lakh Kannadigas were in Dubai, of which 20,000 were facing immense challenges due to the lockdown.

He also sought immediate assistance of 270 people from Karnataka who arrived in Dubai on a visiting visa before the Covid-19 pandemic shut off all air travel. "Government should come to their rescue as they neither have jobs nor shelter," he said.

Ashwath Narayan said that arrangements will be made to airlift the stranded Kannadigas, and said that the government was arranging facilities to quarantine 10,000 to 12,000 people from the state who are expected to return once the Centre lifts the ban on air travel.