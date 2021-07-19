Early election unlikely in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said an early election in Karnataka is unlikely amid speculation that a new government will be installed with the replacement of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“If there’s an early election, we are ready to face it. But, I don’t think an early election will take place,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah was responding to speculation that Karnataka might face an early election along with Uttar Pradesh next year. Karnataka is scheduled to face its next assembly election in 2023.

According to sources, the Congress is discussing the scenario of an early election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might bring the issue up during his meeting with Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah also reminded reporters that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s removal as early as January this year. “Nobody believed me. But, I had the information,” he said. “The Yediyurappa government is corrupt. Yediyurappa himself and his son are corrupt. So, it’s good if he goes,” he said.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi late Monday evening. It is said that the high command will discuss with him and Shivakumar their "one-upmanship" and the need to maintain unity. Asked about this, Siddaramaiah said: “Do you expect me to tell you what I’ll discuss in the party? Party matters will remain in party forum.”