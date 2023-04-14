East Bengaluru violence: Karnataka HC rejects petition by accused, says prima facie material to proceed under UAP Act

The Karnataka High Court has held that there is prima facie material to proceed under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against an accused person in the August 2020 East Bengaluru violence case in KG Halli and D J Halli. Justice M nagaprasanna said this while rejecting the petition filed by one Mohammed Shariff, accused no 25 in the case, said to be a member of SDPI.

The case pertains to the violence that had erupted after a defamatory statement against Prophet Mohammed on social media by one Naveen, nephew of the then MLA of Pulakeshinagar constituency Akhanda Shrinivasamurthy. An angry mob assembled in front of D J Halli and K G Halli police stations and damaged the police and public properties on a large scale, including the houses of the MLA and his nephew. While the incident happened on August 11, 2020, the NIA took over the investigation in September 2020 and immediately invoked sections 15, 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA along with other offences.

The petitioner challenged the NIA special court taking cognizance of the offences under UAPA. The petitioner contended that there are no allegations against him that would touch upon offences punishable under the UAPA. It was argued that, at best, he could be booked for offences punishable under the IPC.

On the other hand, the counsel for the NIA argued that the acts of the petitioner and the other accused clearly come within the definition of ‘terrorist act’ as defined under section 15 of the UAPA and the NIA court has the jurisdiction to try the offences both coming under the IPC and UAPA.

Justice Nagaprasanna observed that there is prima facie material in the charge sheet against the petitioner for alleging the offences under UAPA. “The allegation against the petitioner or others in common is, usage of inflammable devices as there is allegation of burning of vehicles either with explosive substance or inflammable substance, loss or damage or destruction to public property all with an intent to disturb the security of the region of the nation. Therefore, the ingredients of Section 15 of the Act, in the considered view of this Court, are prima facie met. Any further observation being made with regard to the role of the petitioner would undoubtedly prejudice his case before the concerned Court, as the matter is yet to reach the stage of evidence,” the court said.