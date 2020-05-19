Eateries to continue parcel services for another 3 days

After threatening to stop giving parcels and takeaways, hotels and restaurants have decided to hold space for three more days following a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

For now, hotels have been exempted from the total lockdown on Sundays and Yediyurappa has sought three days to check with the Centre if they can resume serving food on the premises.

The Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA) had earlier threatened to stop takeaway services over refusal to allow dine-in facility under Lockdown 4.0. They argued that when street food stalls can be allowed, hotels that follow far better social distancing norms should be permitted as well.

Speaking to DH, association president B Chandrashekar Hebbar said the chief minister urged them to wait for three days, assuring that a decision will be taken.

“We appraised the government over the mounting losses by keeping just takeaway services open. Noting that social distancing and other guidelines will be followed, we urged him to allow dine-in facility,” he said.

The association will wait three more days before discontinuing parcel services, Hebbar said.

According to Hebbar, the state government has exempted hotels from the total lockdown on Sundays.

A special package for hotel employees such as cooks and waiters, along the lines of that announced for farmers, cab drivers and weavers, was also sought in a petition submitted to Yediyurappa.

According to sources, the petition will be communicated to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further directions.

“State guidelines are based on the ones issued by the Centre. Relaxation for hotels has to be decided by the Centre,” a source in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It can be recalled that the state government had expressed its willingness to open hotels under Lockdown 4.0 subject to conditions and restrictions. However, the Centre has not permitted dine-in services.