EC appoints ROs, AROs in Karnataka for assembly polls

EC appoints ROs and AROs in Karnataka for assembly polls

The assembly polls In Karnataka is likely to take place in April-May this year

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 23:42 ist

With the preparation for the assembly polls commencing in Karnataka, the Election Commission has approved a proposal of the Chief Electoral Officer of the State for appointment of the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the 224 constituencies.

The assembly polls In Karnataka is likely to take place in April-May this year.

The EC on Thursday sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka two separate notification issued by it on appointments of the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

 