EC appoints ROs and AROs in Karnataka for assembly polls

With the preparation for the assembly polls commencing in Karnataka, the Election Commission has approved a proposal of the Chief Electoral Officer of the State for appointment of the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the 224 constituencies.
The assembly polls In Karnataka is likely to take place in April-May this year.
The EC on Thursday sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka two separate notification issued by it on appointments of the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT'
NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94
JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image
New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec
PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants